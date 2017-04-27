Fire engulfs home in Paso Robles, spreads to nearby vegetation

Cal Fire is working to extinguish a fire that’s burning a single-wide trailer in Paso Robles on Thursday evening.
The 2,000-square-foot home, on the 900 block of South River Road, will likely be a total loss, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. The fire also burned about 1 acre of nearby vegetation, and there are some power lines down in the area, he said.
Crews, which responded to the fire about 5:15 p.m., have contained the forward spread of the fire, Cal Fire SLO said in a tweet.
Residential structure fire. 900 block south river rd. Paso area. #RiverIC more to follow— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 28, 2017
#RiverIC (update) 2000 square ft home fire extended into vegetation 1 acre. Forward spread stopped. Protecting exposures around structure. pic.twitter.com/ewyDXElYgw— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 28, 2017
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments