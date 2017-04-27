Local

April 27, 2017 5:57 PM

Fire engulfs home in Paso Robles, spreads to nearby vegetation

By Megan Henney

Cal Fire is working to extinguish a fire that’s burning a single-wide trailer in Paso Robles on Thursday evening.

The 2,000-square-foot home, on the 900 block of South River Road, will likely be a total loss, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. The fire also burned about 1 acre of nearby vegetation, and there are some power lines down in the area, he said.

Crews, which responded to the fire about 5:15 p.m., have contained the forward spread of the fire, Cal Fire SLO said in a tweet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

