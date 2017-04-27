Local

April 27, 2017 2:38 PM

New 4-way stop on Hwy. 46 will reduce car crashes, Caltrans says

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

The intersection of Highway 46 West and Vineyard Drive in Templeton will soon have four-way stop signs.

The stop, which will have flashing beacons, is being installed to reduce car crashes at the intersection, Caltrans wrote in a news release. Work on the intersection is set to begin Monday.

Most of the work for this $100,000 project will be done on the shoulder of the roads, so there shouldn’t be many, if any, traffic delays, Caltrans said.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-May.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

