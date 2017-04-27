Local

April 27, 2017 11:43 AM

6 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 28

“A Sign of the Times: 12 Artists”

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Group exhibition. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-550-0348.

Art studio activity: Swipe painting

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place blobs of paint on paper. Spread it around with a square of cardboard. No brushes required. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.

Support group for FTD caregivers

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Group for caregivers of people with FTD — early onset dementia. Office of Yvonne Roza — FTD Caregivers Support Group, 11549 Los Osos Valley Road, Suite 109, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-471-8102.

Family bingo night

6 to 8 p.m.

Includes games and popcorn. Bingo tickets. SLO Classical Academy, 165 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-548-8700.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

An Evening with Colin and Brad

8 p.m.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood comedy tour. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez. $25. 805-686-3805.

