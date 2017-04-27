6 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 28

“A Sign of the Times: 12 Artists”
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Group exhibition. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. 805-550-0348.
Art studio activity: Swipe painting
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place blobs of paint on paper. Spread it around with a square of cardboard. No brushes required. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Support group for FTD caregivers
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Group for caregivers of people with FTD — early onset dementia. Office of Yvonne Roza — FTD Caregivers Support Group, 11549 Los Osos Valley Road, Suite 109, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-471-8102.
Family bingo night
6 to 8 p.m.
Includes games and popcorn. Bingo tickets. SLO Classical Academy, 165 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-548-8700.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
An Evening with Colin and Brad
8 p.m.
Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood comedy tour. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 East Highway 246, Santa Ynez. $25. 805-686-3805.
