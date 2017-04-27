Highway 1 lanes to close in Morro Bay for up to two weeks

The left lanes of Highway 1 in Morro Bay will be closed in both directions beginning Monday.
The lanes, just north of South Bay Boulevard, will close for up to two weeks as Caltrans crews replace damaged water drainage pipes, which are beneath the highway and caused a small sinkhole near the center median in March.
While the northbound Highway 1 on-ramp will remain open, motorists who use the southbound off-ramp will merge from the highway in a single lane of traffic, according to a news release from Caltrans.
Arroyo Grande-based Brough Construction is the contractor of the $400,000 project.
Farther north, drivers may encounter occasional Highway 1 lane closures from Point Piedras Blancas to the Arroyo De la Cruz Bridge north of San Simeon. Those closures are scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Caltrans officials said delays shouldn’t exceed 10 minutes.
A project in that area continues to realign and move nearly three miles of the scenic highway inland, away from coastal erosion, according to Caltrans. Current work includes building new bridges and grading for the new travel lanes. The $19.7 million project is being built by Papich Construction of Grover Beach.
