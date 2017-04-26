Father of missing 5-year-old boy released from jail

The father of a missing 5-year-old boy has been released from jail in an unexpected twist that only deepens the mystery behind the boy’s disappearance.

Investigators on Tuesday decided against presenting the case to prosecutors and moving forward with charges against Aramazd Andressian Sr., who had been found unconscious Saturday at a South Pasadena park with his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., nowhere to be found.

On Tuesday, authorities searched Cachuma Lake in Santa Barbara County where Andressian’s car had been seen before his arrest, but later found surveillance video that showed the father had been there without his son. A search of the lake that included police dogs, a helicopter and divers found no sign of the boy.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., 35, has been released from jail because of insufficient evidence after he was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. South Pasadena Police Department via AP

Authorities would say only that the investigation was continuing, and they would not say whether the father remains a suspect.

Investigators have said the boy was last seen April 18 during a video chat with his mother, but they have so far been unable to identify precisely when he went missing.

The boy’s mother was scheduled to have another video chat with her son April 20, but that never happened, South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said. Police began investigating after the mother reported that her estranged husband failed to drop the boy off at a prearranged meeting place Saturday. The parents are divorcing and share custody.

Investigators don’t know why Andressian Sr. was unconscious at the park but have said there is no evidence he was attacked.

“Aramazd, his family and counsel are fully cooperating with the police in their efforts to locate little Ara,” the father’s attorney, Rebecca Lizarraga, said in a statement.