April 26, 2017 2:57 PM

Goleta Beach closed after sewage spill

By Sam Goldman

Noozhawk.com

Officials closed Goleta Beach on Wednesday after 1,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into a creek in the area between Goleta and Santa Barbara.

The spill occurred at Nogal and Nueces drives near Vieja Valley Elementary School, sending the sewage into Cieneguitas Creek, which flows to Goleta Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department

Public health officials asked beachgoers to avoid swimming or touching the water within a quarter mile of where the Goleta Slough meets the ocean, just east of the pier.

People are also asked to avoid harvesting shellfish in the area for 10 days, because they’re bottom feeders that are more susceptible to contamination.

