10 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, April 27

HomeShareSLO Informational Tea
2 to 4 p.m.
HomeShareSLO is a local nonprofit group that facilitates matches between home providers and home seekers. Anne Wyatt, program coordinator, will give an overview of the program. Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 4314 Bridge St., Cambria. Free. 805-215-5474.
County Public Health Lab Tour
3 to 3:30 p.m.
Behind-the-scenes look at county lab. Wear close-toed shoes and pants, no shorts, skirts or sandals. County Health Department, 2191 Johnson Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free, registration required. 805-788-2778.
Movie showing
3:30 to 5 p.m.
Disney film on the landscapes, animals and people of Vancouver New Zealand’s white sand beaches, the deserts of Namibianyons of Arizona and Utah, and the Alaskan wilderness. Popcorn will be provided. All ages. Oceano Library, 1551 17th St., Oceano. Free. 805-781-4796.
Pulled pork dinner
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Presented by Cayucos Lioness Club. Benefits trade scholarships. Veterans Memorial Building, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. $10, $6 children younger than 10. 805-400-4990.
Take Back the Night
5 to 8 p.m.
Includes a march, a candlelight vigil for sexual assault survivors and those who have lost their lives to sexual violence, an art gallery, survivor story display and open microphone. Presented by Cal Poly Safer. Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-226-5400.
Earth Day: Community Yoga
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Benefits EcoSlo. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $20 suggested donation. 707-266-8945.
Science at the Museum
6 to 8 p.m.
Features discussions by Ann-Marie Osterback and Andrea Jones. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Bluegrass concert
6 to 9 p.m.
Featuring Dan Crary, Bill Evans and Wally Barnick. Last Stage West, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. $25, $20 in advance. 805-792-0505.
Poetry in the Library
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Featuring poets Lisa Allen Ortiz and Patti Sullivan. Open mic follows Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Matthew Evans
7 p.m.
Jazz bassist/vocalist. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. Donation suggested. 805-927-0179.
