SLO County names interim planning and building director

Marvin Rose, the former public works director for the city of Sunnyvale, has been named San Luis Obispo County’s interim planning and building director.
Rose, a civil engineer, will temporarily fill the role left vacant when Jim Bergman accepted a position as Arroyo Grande’s city manager. Rose was hired through the consulting agency Regional Government Services at a cost to the county of $70,000 to $80,000, depending on how long it takes to permanently fill the position. Rose said he has no interest in the permanent position.
San Luis Obispo County has also hired consulting firm William Avery & Associates to help with recruitment to find a full-time replacement for the position at a cost not to exceed $10,000.
Both expenses will be covered by savings associated with the permanent position being vacant, according to a county spokesperson.
Once a new director is hired, that person will oversee more than 100 employees and will be charged with the implementation of land-use planning, development and resource-management policies under the direction of the county Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission.
Rose may be a familiar face to county employees. He served as interim central services director for the county for about six months from 2015 to 2016.
Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan
Comments