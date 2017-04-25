Here’s how you can help Atascadero’s robotics champs

Atascadero High School’s robotics team, The Greybots, took home its second world championship title over the weekend.

But, like any youth club, the team — which includes students from other San Luis Obispo County schools — needs the community’s support to keep going. The Greybots’ next stop is the FIRST Festival of Champions, which will be held in Manchester, New Hampshire, in July.

Because of its recent win, the team is pre-qualified for next year’s FIRST Houston Championship, where the Greybots will defend their title. Neither of those trips are free — next year’s Houston trip has a registration fee of $5,000, not including the cost of food and lodging — so the Greybots are already starting to raise funds.

Here’s how you can help:

▪ Make a tax-deductible donation payable to the Atascadero Education Foundation and send to P.O. Box 642, Atascadero, CA 93423.

▪ Go to the Greybots’ website, www.greybots.com, and click the “Donate” button to make a donation via PayPal or credit card.