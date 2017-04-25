Local

April 25, 2017 12:52 PM

6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, April 26

Art studio activity: Swipe painting

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Place blobs of paint on paper and spread it around with a square of cardboard. No brushes required. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.

CASA information meeting

Noon

Learn about becoming an advocate for an abused or neglected child. CASA Office, 75 Higuera St., Suite 180, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-6542.

Birding the Boardwalk

2 p.m.

Join State Park docents at the marina and enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.

Paws to Read

3 to 4 p.m.

Children can improve reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Wines, Pines and Felines

5 to 9 p.m.

Fundraiser for Homeless Animal Rescue Team featuring music, food, wine, auction and more. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. $95. 805-927-7377. www.slohart.org.

Social Justice Heroes, a religious education course

6 to 8 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-748-0731.

