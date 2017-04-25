6 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, April 26

Art studio activity: Swipe painting
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Place blobs of paint on paper and spread it around with a square of cardboard. No brushes required. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
CASA information meeting
Noon
Learn about becoming an advocate for an abused or neglected child. CASA Office, 75 Higuera St., Suite 180, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-6542.
Birding the Boardwalk
2 p.m.
Join State Park docents at the marina and enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Paws to Read
3 to 4 p.m.
Children can improve reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Wines, Pines and Felines
5 to 9 p.m.
Fundraiser for Homeless Animal Rescue Team featuring music, food, wine, auction and more. Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive, Cambria. $95. 805-927-7377. www.slohart.org.
Social Justice Heroes, a religious education course
6 to 8 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-748-0731.
