April 24, 2017 6:44 PM

Roadwork to cause traffic delays on Hwy. 101 near SLO

By Lindsey Holden

San Luis Obispo drivers traveling on Highway 101 at the south end of San Luis Obispo on Tuesday should expect delays because of road construction.

The right lane of southbound Highway 101 at South Higuera Street will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m. while workers replace bridge rails and resurface pavement on the overcrossing, according to a Caltrans news release.

Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo is the contractor for the $1 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in May.

