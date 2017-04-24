Diablo Canyon nuclear reactor shut down for refueling and maintenance

One of two reactors at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant is down for planned refueling and maintenance.
Workers will replace a portion of the reactor fuel in Unit 1, perform maintenance, and test systems and components that are not accessible during normal plant operations, according to a PG&E news release. The company estimates that more than 157,000 person-hours will be invested in this outage.
An additional 1,400 outside workers are staying in the county for the duration of the outage.
Each of the plant’s two reactor units is refueled approximately every 20 months. Unit 2 will continue to safely generate electricity while Unit 1 is offline.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
