Local

April 24, 2017 11:25 AM

Diablo Canyon nuclear reactor shut down for refueling and maintenance

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

One of two reactors at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant is down for planned refueling and maintenance.

Workers will replace a portion of the reactor fuel in Unit 1, perform maintenance, and test systems and components that are not accessible during normal plant operations, according to a PG&E news release. The company estimates that more than 157,000 person-hours will be invested in this outage.

An additional 1,400 outside workers are staying in the county for the duration of the outage.

Each of the plant’s two reactor units is refueled approximately every 20 months. Unit 2 will continue to safely generate electricity while Unit 1 is offline.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kiteboarders catch waves and air at XBA Kitexpo in Pismo Beach

Kiteboarders catch waves and air at XBA Kitexpo in Pismo Beach 1:12

Kiteboarders catch waves and air at XBA Kitexpo in Pismo Beach
Divers clean up trash at Harford Pier in Avila Beach 0:43

Divers clean up trash at Harford Pier in Avila Beach
Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon 2:30

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos