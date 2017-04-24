Local

April 24, 2017 11:21 AM

5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, April 25

Patagonia Worn Wear Tour

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Features mobile repair shop, speakers, film showings and clothing swap and donations. Cal Poly. Free. 800-638-6464.

Central Coast Bioneers 2017 — Keynote Speaker Series

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Features showings of selected 2016 Bioneers keynote speakers. Bonderson Engineering Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-548-0597.

theKWCombo.com

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Retro, eclectic musical mix. Courtyard Marriott, 1605 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-786-4200.

Jazz Jam session

7 to 9 p.m.

Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.

David Crosby

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Legendary singer-songwriter and activist. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $50 to $65.50. 805-227-4812. www.davidcrosby.com.

