Government meetings in SLO County for the week of April 24, 2017

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider rescinding Stage 1 water shortage emergency declaration; amend regulations on small cell telecommunication facilities and approve amendments to the city’s telecommunication siting and submittal requirements.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Discuss the results of the Proposition 64 community outreach meetings, where residents provided feedback on the city’s potential marijuana policies.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Draft sewer and water rate study; declaration of intention to continue Morro Bay Tourism Business Improvement District (MBTBID) and scheduling of a public hearing to levy assessments.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. General Plan conformity determination for property dedication from the city of San Luis Obispo to Caltrans as part of the Los Osos Valley Road Interchange improvement project; update on the Downtown Concept Plan project.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Restructure staffing structure of operational positions within water and wastewater enterprises; consider responding to San Luis Obispo County’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act funding policy.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a conditional use permit to convert the Bank of Italy building, 1245 Park St., into New Day Church. Consider a SunEdison conditional use permit to construct a 4-megawatt solar power facility on a 24.6-acre site on the Paso Robles Municipal Airport property.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider permits to demolish existing residence at 161 Addie St. and construct new duplex vacation rental building; consider permit for facade renovation and outdoor dining area at 841-861 Dolliver St.
