5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, April 24

Cartooning and comic book-making class
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Students will learn how to create their own cartoon characters, learn warmup and imagination exercises, and discover basic drawing techniques, plan out stories and characters. Ages 9 and older. Paso Robles Demo Garden, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $47. 805-237-3988.
Cambria Computer Club open forum
2 p.m.
Bring your problems, questions and ideas to share. Offers an opportunity to get help with any new technologies and learn how to use them. Heritage Oaks Bank, 2255 Main St., Cambria. $10 annual dues, nonmembers can attend two free meetings. 805-927-1135. www.cambriacomputerclub.org.
Sparkling wine workshop
6 to 8 p.m.
Somm’s Kitchen sommelier Ian Adamo will lead a wine education workshop featuring sparkling wines from Champagne and beyond. Sign up at www.vintagedeliveries.com. Somm’s Kitchen, 849 13th St., Paso Robles. $100. 805-369-2344.
Jean Mann
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Jazz-tinged Americana. Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts
10 p.m.
Modern outlaw country. Frog and Peach Pub, 728 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-595-3764.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments