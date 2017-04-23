1 dead after small plane crashes in Paso Robles

»» Update: Man killed in Paso Robles plane crash identified
Update 12:51 p.m.
The sole occupant of the plane, an adult man, was killed in the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday afternoon. The man has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.
The plane had taken off from a private airstrip just a few minutes before it crashed in a field a few miles away, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are on their way to the scene.
Original story
A plane crash in Paso Robles on Sunday morning has left one person dead, according to officials.
The crash, which was first reported at about 9 a.m., involved a biplane that was a replica of a World War I plane, said Sgt. Steve Odom of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
The plane went down in the area of Highway 46 and Estrella Road, Odom said. Authorities from the Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire responded to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Gabby Ferreira
