April 22, 2017 10:14 PM

1 person taken to hospital after vehicle rollover on Avila Beach Drive

By Megan Henney

Cal Fire crews extricated a person from a vehicle that rolled over into a barbed wire fence in Avila Beach on Saturday night.

The person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, Capt. Brent Lee said. Three other people who were in the car declined medical attention, he said.

The crash occurred about 8:35 p.m. on Avila Beach Drive at Cave Landing Road, Lee said. Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol both responded to the rollover.

As of 8:47 p.m., responders had blocked the eastbound lane, a CHP dispatcher said.

