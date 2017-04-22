Local

April 22, 2017 3:36 PM

Sting operation in Los Osos, Cayucos nets 2 arrests for furnishing alcohol to minors

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

Two people were arrested for providing minors with alcohol during a sting operation in Los Osos and Cayucos on Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Between 4 and 7 p.m., the office’s Alcohol Compliance Team ran the operation, known as the “Decoy Shoulder Tap Program,” which used minor decoys to bate customers into purchasing alcohol on their behalf, according to a news release.

During the sting, 46 people were approached by a decoy, who then asked them to purchase alcohol. Of those approached, 44 people declined to do so.

The two who said yes were arrested — one in Cayucos and one in Los Osos — and released. They will both be charged for illegally furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the release.

The operation was funded by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Similar operations will continue through June 30.

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon 2:30

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon
Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo 1:41

Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo
Crash between pickup, RV at Cholame 'Y' kills 1 person 0:30

Crash between pickup, RV at Cholame 'Y' kills 1 person

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos