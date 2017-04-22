Sting operation in Los Osos, Cayucos nets 2 arrests for furnishing alcohol to minors

Two people were arrested for providing minors with alcohol during a sting operation in Los Osos and Cayucos on Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Between 4 and 7 p.m., the office’s Alcohol Compliance Team ran the operation, known as the “Decoy Shoulder Tap Program,” which used minor decoys to bate customers into purchasing alcohol on their behalf, according to a news release.
During the sting, 46 people were approached by a decoy, who then asked them to purchase alcohol. Of those approached, 44 people declined to do so.
The two who said yes were arrested — one in Cayucos and one in Los Osos — and released. They will both be charged for illegally furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to the release.
The operation was funded by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Similar operations will continue through June 30.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
