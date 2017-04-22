18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 23

California High School Rodeo Association District 7
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
High school-aged contestants will compete in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping and more. Cal Poly. Free. 805-245-4228.
Duna Vista Exploration Hike
9 a.m. to noon
Join a ranger on strenuous hike. Meet at the Wittenberg Arm Kiosk. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive,, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Santa Lucia Rockhounds Rock and Gem Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Includes a special display of meteorites, geology displays, lapidary equipment and demonstrations, auction, raffle, geode cracking and kids’ activities. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $5, children younger than 16 and active military free. 805-927-4805.
Sierra Club Harmony Headlands Hike
11:40 a.m.
Four-mile hike to beach in Harmony Headlands State Park to spot and discuss sea life. Meet at Santa Rosa Park in San Luis Obispo for car transit. Santa Rosa Park, 1150 Oak St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-441-7597.
Estero Bluffs: Human and Coastal History
Noon to 2 p.m.
Walk along the bluffs to discover ancient proof of geologic forces that shaped the coastline. The Chumash culture and proof of their presence will be shown. Easy hike. 1 to 2 miles, 1 to 1.5 hours. Meet at Fig Tree Parking Lot, 1 mile north of Cayucos off Highway 1. Free. 805-772-2694.
Get to Know Your United Nations Association
1 to 3 p.m.
Barbara Gaughen-Muller, president of the Tri-County branch of the United Nations Association leads conversation on “Creating a Nonviolent World.” Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-4250.
David Starr
1 to 4 p.m.
Americana singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road. Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
“Live On The Rocks” with The Damon Castillo Band and Rey Fresco
1 to 5 p.m.
The Cliffs Resort, 2767 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-5000.
Hidden Life in the Morro Bay Estuary
2 to 3 p.m.
Talk to learn about some of our planet’s most fascinating, seldom seen life forms. 1 hour. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Guitarist Jon Stephen
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $12. 805-627-1443.
San Luis Obispo County Trumpet Alliance benefit concert
3 to 4 p.m.
Benefits Arts for Living and United Cerebral Palsy. St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 962 Piney Way, Morro Bay. Free, donations accepted. 805-550-1192.
San Luis Obispo County Band Spring Concert
3 to 4:45 p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Arroyo Grande, 275 N. Halcyon Road, Arroyo Grande. $10 donation. 805-773-0323.
Holocaust Memorial Day program
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Features local residents’ stories of surviving the Holocaust in Germany and Austria, music, interfaith youth groups, social time and refreshments. Congregation Ohr Tzafon, 2605 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-0329.
Orchestra Novo
4 to 5 p.m.
“From the Mind of Mozart.” Virtuoso Discovery Series concert and talk by Craig Russell. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $25. 805-441-6688.
South County Poets
5:30 p.m.
Open mic. St. Barnabas’ Episcopal Church, 301 Trinity Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-473-0230.
West Coast Mennonite Men’s Chorus concert
6 p.m.
Grace Bible Church, 100 Rodeo Drive, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-4200.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Featuring San Francisco saxophonist Mel Martin, Dylan Johnson, Darrell Voss and Charlie and Sandi Shoemake. Painted Sky Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8330.
Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Theme is “Places of Peril, Places of Safety and the Spaces in Between.” Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-0760.
