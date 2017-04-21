Fundraiser for injured Bishop Peak hiker planned for Saturday

A fundraiser for the 18-year-old Cal Poly student who was severely injured in December when he fell near the top of Bishop Peak will be held at the Alex Madonna Expo Center on Saturday evening.
Evan Lalanne, an Arroyo Grande High School graduate, suffered neck and spinal injuries in the fall and remains paralyzed from the waist down.
Most of the money from the event will go toward Lalanne’s medical bills. A small portion of proceeds will go to the Southwest Spinal Cord Injury Fund, which is part of the nonprofit Help Hope Live organization that helped plan the fundraiser.
Tiffany Snyder, Lalanne’s aunt, said they’re expecting about 350 people and tickets are no longer being sold. Another fundraising effort for Lalanne’s medical bills on GoFundMe garnered nearly $77,000 of a $100,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.
Lalanne was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo immediately after his fall and was then flown to Stanford’s hospital for treatment. He eventually was transferred to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center’s rehabilitation center before he returned to the Central Coast.
In the fall, Lalanne — who is back at home — plans to return to Cal Poly, his aunt said.
“He’s doing well and adjusting and has a very good attitude,” she said. “He’s just doing the best to make the most of the situation.”
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments