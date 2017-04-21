Learn about free and low-cost legal services offered in SLO on national Law Day

The San Luis Obispo County Law Library will host an open house in honor of national Law Day to let the public know about the no- and low-cost legal and social services available to county residents. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1.
Informational booths will be staffed with representatives from the court, San Luis Obispo Lawyer Referral Services, family law facilitators, RISE, the Women’s Shelter Program, Creative Mediation, the San Luis Obispo Bar Association, Victim and Witness Assistance Services and Cal Poly’s Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic.
Guest speakers will include San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon, public defender Ken Cirisan, county Sheriff Ian Parkinson and Assistant District Attorney Lee Cunningham. Attendees will receive a free copy of the U.S. Constitution, while supplies last.
The Law Library is located on the first floor of the San Luis Obispo Superior Courthouse at 1050 Monterey St., Room 125, underneath the stairway to the main entrance on Monterey Street. For information, visit slocll.org or call 805-781-5855.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
Comments