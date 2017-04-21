35 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, April 22

Earth Day Pickup + Paddle
8 to 11 a.m.
Join paddlers on the bay and participate in shoreline cleanup. Bagels, coffee and rentals available while supplies last. Tidelands Park, 330 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Attendance is free; rentals available at 50 percent off. 805-772-3834.
Dave McNamara Fishing Day
8 a.m. to noon.
Fishing rod and reel, tackle and bait will be provided, but bring your own fishing gear if you have it. Includes free hot dog, soda and chips for kids (limited to the first 100 children 16 or younger). Barney Schwartz Park, 2970 Union Road, Paso Robles. Free. For more information or to register, contact the Paso Robles Police Activities League at 805-227-7460 or email ruiz@prcity.com.
Templeton communitywide yard sale
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maps available at Templeton Community Service District Office, Templeton Market, Templeton Donuts or online at www.templetoncsd.org. Templeton Community Services District, 420 Crocker St., Templeton. 805-434-4900.
Youth Baseball Clinic Series
8:30 a.m. to noon.
Features current and former MLB players who will teach baseball skills, drills and life lessons for about 200 local youths. Sinsheimer Park Baseball Stadium, 900 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 719-477-1870.
Celebrate Earth Day
9 a.m. to noon.
Kids of all ages are invited to get their hands a little dirty and plant their own seedling to take and grow at home. Supplies provided. Adult supervision required. Orchard Supply Hardware, 2005 Theatre Drive, Paso Robles. Free; while supplies last. 805-226-0604.
California State Parks Earth Day Restoration and Cleanup
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calling all volunteers to celebrate Earth Day by repairing the boardwalk, erecting fencing for trail access, and removing non-native and invasive plants. Sign up at www.calparks.org. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-458-3974.
Creston Garden Club Plant and Bake Sale
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More than 250 fruit trees and other plants plus cakes, pies and cookies. Creston Community Garden, 5110 Swayze Road, Creston. Free. 616-755-8619.
Multiflora Garden Club Garden Tour
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fundraiser for college scholarships. Boutique and plant sale. Tickets and maps available at Bay Laurel Nursery in Atascadero and Farm Supply in Paso Robles. Multiflora Garden Club Tour, 752 Guernsey Court, Paso Robles. $20. 805-237-0608.
Vintage Sidecar Rendezvous
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Vintage sidecars, motorcycles and British cars, plus arts and crafts. City Park, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-4103.
Tomato Mania plant sale
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 70 varieties available. Environmental Horticultural Sciences Building, Cal Poly. Admission free, $6 plants. 805-756-1106.
Zero-Waste tour of golf course
9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Tours begin at the clubhouse. Registration required. Dairy Creek Golf Course, 2990 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Free, registration required. 805-788-2778.
Docent walk
10 a.m. to noon.
Celebrate Earth Day with a docent-led walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. 2.5 miles, 3 to 3.5 hours. Some elevation gains, but comfortable for most. Chance of poison oak. Children welcome with adult supervision. Rain cancels. 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.
Otter Information Station
10 a.m. to noon.
View otters in the water and learn about them. Look for spotting scopes on Coleman Drive. Family-friendly, wildlife viewing station. Rain cancels. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Wildflower hike
10 a.m. to noon.
Moderate, guided hike. Meet at the registration office. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Chili Cook-Off and Car Show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. Free car show, $10 chili tasting. 805-927-3624.
Santa Lucia Rockhounds 26th Annual Rock and Gem Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Includes display of meteorites, geology displays, metal detecting and gold panning demonstrations, raffle, geode cracking and kids’ activities. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $5, free children younger than 16 and active military. 805-927-4805.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Earth Day celebration
11 a.m. to noon.
Learn how you can make a difference. Ages 8 to 14. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-781-4796.
Great Blue Herons, Egrets and Other Rookery Birds
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Short talk and walk to observe birds. Easy walk, 0.25 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Features celebrity walkers, music and more. Heritage Square Park, 205 Nelson St., Arroyo Grande. $10 to $25. 805-226-5400.
27th annual Earth Day Fair and Music Festival
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Features live music, food, beverages and more. El Chorro Regional Park, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-8529. www.earthdayslo.org.
Zen Mountain Poets Earth Day concert
1 to 3 p.m.
Earth-inspired “psychadelic neo-progressive folk jazz.” Bring seating. Greenspace Creekside Reserve, 2264 Center St., Cambria. $10, 14 and younger free. 805-927-2866.
Saturday Live featuring Martin Paris
1 to 4 p.m.
Acoustic finger-style guitarist. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Engineering for Kids
2 to 3 p.m.
Hands-on engineering workshop for ages 5 and older. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Documentary shows insects as they hatch from eggs, search for food and cope with a rainstorm. All ages. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
Owl Pellet Dissection
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn about owl pellets — what they are, what owls are involved, how they are made, what they might contain — and dissect a pellet to find the bones and other materials in them. Ages 6 and older. 1 to 2 hours. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
“Frozen”
2 and 7 p.m.
Staged reading. Story of grief recommended for mature audiences. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
Movie showing
2:30 to 4 p.m.
Disney film on the landscapes, animals and people of New Zealand’s white sand beaches, the deserts of Namibia, canyons of Arizona and Utah, and the Alaskan wilderness. Popcorn will be provided. All ages. Cambria Library, 1043 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-781-4796.
K-9 Wine and Dine Fundraiser
4 to 8 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner and demonstrations of officers and K-9 partners in action. Supports Atascadero Police K-9 program. Atascadero Elks Lodge, 1516 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10, children $5. 805-461-5051.
Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen in concert
5 to 9 p.m.
Chris Hillman of The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers joins fellow Desert Rose Band member Herb Pedersen. Fundraiser for Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Santa Maria. Edwards Barn, 1095 Pomeroy Road, Nipomo. $100. 805-206-6904. www.chrishillman.com.
Charlie Shoemake performance
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Dirty Cello
7 p.m.
Blues and bluegrass. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-543-8562.
Scott Kirby in concert
7 to 9 p.m.
Pianist. Anne Tiber’s residence, 1309 Pasadena Drive, Los Osos. 805-528-6557 or 805-534-1501.
34th annual Piano Jazz Showcase
7:30 to 10 p.m.
San Luis Obispo County Jazz Federation presents Marshall Otwell, Mark Bocchiocchio, Bob Harway, Mark Pietri, Madison Scott and Eric Schechter. Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. $20, $15 Jazz Federation members, $10 students. 805-546-3733. www.brownpapertickets.com.
Four Bitchin’ Babes
8 p.m
“Hormonal Imbalance” musical comedy revue. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $32 to $44. 805-489-9444.
