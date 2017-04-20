Here’s your chance to weigh in on the future of downtown SLO

The San Luis Obispo Downtown Association will continue its series of community discussions on the future of downtown on Wednesday with an event called “Living the Dream.”
The free public event — to be held at the San Luis Obispo Library at 995 Palm St. from 6 to 8 p.m. — will focus on why “merchants, entrepreneurs, developers and residents are choosing downtown to build their communities and businesses over other areas of the city, and why having a presence in downtown San Luis Obispo continues to be valuable and profitable,” according to the organization.
The workshop also intends to discuss challenges and solutions with “an honest conversation about working together for our community.”
The event will feature panelists and local business owners Jules DuRocher (owner of Jules D.), Pat Arnold (CEO of CoVelop Inc.), and Matt Maxwell (owner of BoltAbout). For information, visit www.downtownslo.com or contact Executive Director Dominic Tartaglia at dominic@downtownslo.com or 805-541-0286.
