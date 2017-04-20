1 dead in crash at Cholame ‘Y’ east of Paso Robles

Update 4:27 p.m.
The person who died in the crash was the adult who was ejected, not the child, CHP Officer Patrick Seebart said. The crash was between a motor home and a pickup pulling a trailer. A semi truck at the scene was not involved, but the driver witnessed the crash, Seebart said. More information was not immediately available.
Update 3:42 p.m.
One person is being airlifted to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries, the CHP said.
Original story:
One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 46 east of Paso Robles, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection known as the Cholame ‘Y,’ according to the CHP.
Two to three vehicles were involved in the crash and a semi truck was turned on its side, CHP Officer Patrick Seebart said. Two people, including a child, were ejected from vehicles; Seebart confirmed that one person had died.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
