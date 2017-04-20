Local

April 20, 2017 3:36 PM

1 dead in crash at Cholame ‘Y’ east of Paso Robles

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Update 4:27 p.m.

The person who died in the crash was the adult who was ejected, not the child, CHP Officer Patrick Seebart said. The crash was between a motor home and a pickup pulling a trailer. A semi truck at the scene was not involved, but the driver witnessed the crash, Seebart said. More information was not immediately available.

Update 3:42 p.m.

One person is being airlifted to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries, the CHP said.

Original story:

One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 46 east of Paso Robles, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection known as the Cholame ‘Y,’ according to the CHP.

Two to three vehicles were involved in the crash and a semi truck was turned on its side, CHP Officer Patrick Seebart said. Two people, including a child, were ejected from vehicles; Seebart confirmed that one person had died.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

