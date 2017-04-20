12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 21

SLO County Commission on Aging meeting
10 a.m. to noon.
Topic: setting senior advocacy priorities for the next fiscal year. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-534-9726.
Adult art workshop
1 to 3 p.m.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-6394.
Bird Nests and Eggs
2 to 4 p.m.
Observe bird nests and eggs and then create your own. Instructions and materials will be provided. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Family event. 1 to 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Lulu & the Cowtippers
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rock. Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free wine club members. 805-238-9940.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St., Cambria. Price varies. 805-924-1219.
“The Invisible War”
7 p.m.
Investigative documentary about the epidemic of rape of soldiers within the U.S. military. Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 donation. 805-541-5161.
“Annie” the musical
7 to 8:45 p.m.
Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $30. 805-540-8817.
Missy and Heine Andersen
7 to 9 p.m.
Blues. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
The Taproots
7 to 9 p.m.
Americana. The Porch, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.
Jay Owenhouse
7:30 p.m.
Escape artist and illusionist. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $34 to $74. 805-756-4849.
Café Musique
8 p.m.
D’Anbino Vineyards and Cellars, 710 Pine St, Paso Robles $15, $10 D’Anbino club members. 805-227-6800.
America
8 p.m.
Classic rock. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 East Highway 246. Santa Ynez. $35 to $55. 800-248-6274.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
