Local

April 20, 2017 11:45 AM

12 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 21

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

SLO County Commission on Aging meeting

10 a.m. to noon.

Topic: setting senior advocacy priorities for the next fiscal year. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-534-9726.

Adult art workshop

1 to 3 p.m.

Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-6394.

Bird Nests and Eggs

2 to 4 p.m.

Observe bird nests and eggs and then create your own. Instructions and materials will be provided. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Family event. 1 to 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Lulu & the Cowtippers

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rock. Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, free wine club members. 805-238-9940.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St., Cambria. Price varies. 805-924-1219.

“The Invisible War”

7 p.m.

Investigative documentary about the epidemic of rape of soldiers within the U.S. military. Palm Theatre, 817 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 donation. 805-541-5161.

“Annie” the musical

7 to 8:45 p.m.

Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $15 to $30. 805-540-8817.

Missy and Heine Andersen

7 to 9 p.m.

Blues. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.

The Taproots

7 to 9 p.m.

Americana. The Porch, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-3376.

Jay Owenhouse

7:30 p.m.

Escape artist and illusionist. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $34 to $74. 805-756-4849.

Café Musique

8 p.m.

D’Anbino Vineyards and Cellars, 710 Pine St, Paso Robles $15, $10 D’Anbino club members. 805-227-6800.

America

8 p.m.

Classic rock. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 East Highway 246. Santa Ynez. $35 to $55. 800-248-6274.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo

Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo 1:41

Wild horses find a new home in the hills of San Luis Obispo
The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 2:09

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities 0:54

South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos