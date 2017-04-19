Local

April 19, 2017 8:57 PM

78-year-old man who went missing found by Grover Beach police

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

Update, 9:23 p.m.

Officers found Louis A. Lopez between the 800 and 900 block of Grand Avenue and are returning him to his family, Grover Beach police said in a news release. Lopez was not injured and “is in good spirits,” police added.

Original story

The Grover Beach Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man who went missing in Grover Beach on Wednesday evening.

Louis A. Lopez was last seen about 7:15 p.m. near 10th Street and Grand Avenue. Lopez’s wife reported him missing, police said.

Lopez is described as being a Hispanic man with white hair, and was last reported as wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt. Lopez suffers from dementia, police said.

Police ask for anyone who sees Lopez to call 911 or the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 2:09

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities 0:54

South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities
At Georgia Brown Elementary in Paso Robles, students learn in English and Spanish 1:23

At Georgia Brown Elementary in Paso Robles, students learn in English and Spanish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos