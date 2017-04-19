78-year-old man who went missing found by Grover Beach police

Update, 9:23 p.m.
Officers found Louis A. Lopez between the 800 and 900 block of Grand Avenue and are returning him to his family, Grover Beach police said in a news release. Lopez was not injured and “is in good spirits,” police added.
Original story
The Grover Beach Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old man who went missing in Grover Beach on Wednesday evening.
Louis A. Lopez was last seen about 7:15 p.m. near 10th Street and Grand Avenue. Lopez’s wife reported him missing, police said.
Lopez is described as being a Hispanic man with white hair, and was last reported as wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt. Lopez suffers from dementia, police said.
Police ask for anyone who sees Lopez to call 911 or the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
