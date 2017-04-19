Two SLO County spots make list of top North American vacation destinations

Not one, but two San Luis Obispo County spots have made Expedia’s list of the top 50 vacation destinations in North America.

Cambria and Paso Robles came in at Nos. 6 and 7 respectively, with hot springs, Hearst Castle and wine listed as highlights.

In particular, Expedia noted Paso’s River Oaks Hot Springs Spa, Studios on the Park and Rabbit Ridge Winery & Vineyards as top attractions. The company also highlighted Cambria’s boardwalk at Moonstone Beach, the Black Cat Bistro, 927 Beer Company, and proximity to Hearst Castle.

Once again, however, a travel website has displayed a tenuous grasp of state geography, saying Paso is located in Southern California.

In December, the Travel Channel named Paso Robles one of its “New Top 10 Cities Wine Snobs,” which sounds snarky but was meant as a compliment, if it hadn’t also said the city was located in the Central Valley.

In January, Paso Robles also made Orbitz’s list of 17 amazing places to visit in 2017.

This latest travel ranking was compiled based on verified Expedia reviews form 2016. All the cities listed received more than 600 reviews each and were scored on their friendliness, cleanliness, comfort, and overall quality.

The list also included spots in Hawaii and Canada as well as small cities like Charleston, South Carolina, and Cambridge, Massachusetts.