April 19, 2017 1:20 PM

8 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, April 20

ASI presidential debate

11 a.m.

Presidential candidates for Associated Students Inc. will debate. University Union Plaza, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-1291. http://bit.ly/2onAkyw.

Puppets: Home at the Rookery

2 to 3 p.m.

A puppet show about birds in the local rookery. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Family event, 1 hour. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Movie showing

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Call for title. Rated PG. Popcorn provided. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Paddock Puppet Players

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Animal-themed puppet show. All ages. Oceano Library, 1551 17th St., Oceano. Free. 805-781-4796.

2017 Juried Student Show opening reception

5 to 7 p.m.

Exhibition includes about 150 student works of graphic design, photo, video, painting, drawing and sculpture. University Art Gallery, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-1571.

Poetry Night

6:30 p.m.

Featuring Jack Mothershed and Margaret Lange followed by open mic. Cayucos Library, 310 B St., Cayucos. Free. 805-995-3312.

Book discussion

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.

Smooth Jazz with Mary Anne Anderson

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Jazz standards, Brazilian bossa nova, originals and more. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.

