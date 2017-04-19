8 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, April 20

ASI presidential debate
11 a.m.
Presidential candidates for Associated Students Inc. will debate. University Union Plaza, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-1291. http://bit.ly/2onAkyw.
Puppets: Home at the Rookery
2 to 3 p.m.
A puppet show about birds in the local rookery. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Family event, 1 hour. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Movie showing
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Call for title. Rated PG. Popcorn provided. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Paddock Puppet Players
3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Animal-themed puppet show. All ages. Oceano Library, 1551 17th St., Oceano. Free. 805-781-4796.
2017 Juried Student Show opening reception
5 to 7 p.m.
Exhibition includes about 150 student works of graphic design, photo, video, painting, drawing and sculpture. University Art Gallery, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-1571.
Poetry Night
6:30 p.m.
Featuring Jack Mothershed and Margaret Lange followed by open mic. Cayucos Library, 310 B St., Cayucos. Free. 805-995-3312.
Book discussion
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Smooth Jazz with Mary Anne Anderson
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Jazz standards, Brazilian bossa nova, originals and more. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $5. 805-400-4737.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
