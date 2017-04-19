Pismo Beach campground will reopen soon, after weeks of flooding

Campers will soon return to Pismo Beach when the State Parks campground that closed for weeks because of flooding from January’s heavy rains reopens next month.
“As I’m sure you are aware, the storms continued quite some time, causing additional damage and flooding,” Dena Bellman of California State Parks said Wednesday about the Pismo Beach State Beach Campground. “There is still standing water in some areas of the park, however we have been able to get in and begin all the necessary evaluations and testing of facilities, and tree crews are in the park this week working on the downed and unstable trees.”
Bellman said it is difficult to estimate how much money the facility, also known as the North Beach Campground, lost in revenue while it was closed, though she estimated it was about $200,000.
“Obviously we have been diligently attempting to get the required compliance and recovery work completed in order to open the campground and provide the visitor serving opportunities here, not only for State Parks but for the community in our surrounding area,” Bellman said.
To make a reservation at the campground, visit www.reserveamerica.com.
