8 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, April 19

Walk Along the Edge
9 to 11:30 a.m.
Explore the bluffs and beach along Estero Bay and examine relationships of animals in the area. Meet in dirt parking lot 1 mile north of the end of divided section of Highway 1. Moderate hike, 2 miles, 2.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Estero Bluffs, Highway 1, Cayucos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Spring Fling: Fish — Inside and Out
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn about body parts of different fish and then dissect them to see what they look like on the inside. Ages 10 and up. 1 to 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Salt Marsh to Mudflats Walk
5:30 p.m.
Join docents at the State Park Marina and walk the Marina Peninsula boardwalk to learn the history of the salt marsh and the plants and animals living in the environment. Easy walk, 0.5 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834. www.MBNEP.org/state-of-the-bay.
Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer training
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, 142 Cross St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-3226.
Jazz Jam session
7 p.m.
Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3733.
Brynn Albanese and Duane Inglish
7 to 9 p.m.
Café Musique duo performs classical, folk, gypsy and popular music. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $12. 805-927-3877.
SLOlio — A Gathering of True Stories
7 to 9 p.m.
Prepare an eight- to 10-minute story based on theme of “Walk On The Wild Side.” Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-995-2867. www.slolio.org.
Beausoleil with Michael Doucet
7:30 p.m.
Cajun music. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center,Cal Poly. $35.20-$44. 805-756-4849.
