French Hospital benefit breaks record by raising $1.2 million

French Hospital Medical Center Foundation’s 10th annual Share the Hope benefit on April 8 broke a record and raised more than $1.2 million to benefit cancer patients, including a $300,000 donation from the chair of local hospitality company Martin Resorts, the hospital said in a news release.
This year’s event, held at Hearst Ranch, now holds the record for the most funds raised at any French Hospital Medical Center Foundation event, the hospital said. The money raised includes a $300,000 gift from Noreen Martin, the chairman and former CEO of Martin Resorts, and her husband, Dr. Chris Hulburd, to establish the new Martin Hulburd Family Cancer Education Fund that will produce educational programs for people who are diagnosed with cancer.
Money raised from Share the Hope goes to programs and services offered for free to cancer patients and their loved ones at the Hearst Cancer Resource Center via the HCRC Endowment Fund and the Martin Hulburd Family Cancer Education Fund.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
