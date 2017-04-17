March for Science planned for downtown San Luis Obispo

This Earth Day, activists will participate in a “March for Science” in downtown San Luis Obispo to send a message about the importance of science in political policymaking. More than 500 cities across the world are participating in similar marches the same day.
The national March for Science organization says the march is nonpartisan and calls on political leaders and policymakers “to enact evidence-based policies in the public interest.”
“New policies threaten to further restrict scientists’ ability to research and communicate their findings,” the march website states. “We face a possible future where people not only ignore scientific evidence, but seek to eliminate it entirely. Staying silent is a luxury that we can no longer afford. We must stand together and support science.”
“It’s advocating science and sort of reminding people of the purpose of science, which is to make sense of the world around you,” said Deborah Mendonca, a Templeton science teacher who spearheaded the San Luis Obispo march.
The sidewalk-only march, which organizers anticipate could bring out at least 300 people, begins in Emerson Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Organizers coordinated with the Earth Day Alliance, the organizers of the SLO County Earth Day Fair, to bolster attendance at both events. After the march, the 27th annual Earth Day events will take place at El Chorro Regional Park beginning at 11 a.m.
