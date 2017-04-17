5 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, April 18

Pass the Peas Please
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walk among the wild pea family plants and learn about our wild peas and their cultivated relatives. Bring water, dress for wind/weather, and wear sturdy walking shoes. Meet in Montaña de Oro State Park in the Coon Creek parking lot. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 3 miles, 2 to 3 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Spring Fling: Eyesight and Eyeball Dissection
2 to 4 p.m.
Hear a talk on the parts of the mammalian eye and common problems. Then do a guided dissection of preserved sheep eyes. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Ages 7 and up, with parental help. 1 to 2 hours, Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
School break special movie showing
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Call for titles. Rated PG. Popcorn provided. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Science After Dark: A Changing Bay
6 p.m.
Learn about the eelgrass, earth and waters of Morro Bay. Luis Wine Bar, 1021 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5 suggested donation. 805-772-3834.
Showcase featuring Damon Castillo
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Funky, upbeat jazz-infused music. Bang The Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo, Free. 805-242-8372.
