Amtrak train delayed after hitting vehicle in Oceano

Amtrak’s southbound Pacific Surfliner train hit a vehicle in Oceano on Monday morning, but no one was injured, officials said.
The collision happened at about 7:30 a.m. near Casa Place and Produce Place, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The type of vehicle is unknown, but witnesses reported it as a tractor-trailer.
The train was on its way again by about 9 a.m., according to a tweet from the railroad, and was running about an hour behind schedule.
ALERT: Train 774 delayed near #GroverBeach due to striking a vehicle on the tracks. Updates to follow.— Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) April 17, 2017
ALERT: Train 774 on the move, operating approximately 1 hour behind schedule.— Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) April 17, 2017
Comments