Local

April 17, 2017 10:28 AM

Amtrak train delayed after hitting vehicle in Oceano

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Amtrak’s southbound Pacific Surfliner train hit a vehicle in Oceano on Monday morning, but no one was injured, officials said.

The collision happened at about 7:30 a.m. near Casa Place and Produce Place, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The type of vehicle is unknown, but witnesses reported it as a tractor-trailer.

The train was on its way again by about 9 a.m., according to a tweet from the railroad, and was running about an hour behind schedule.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities

South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities 0:54

South County Sanitation District spends millions to update facilities
At Georgia Brown Elementary in Paso Robles, students learn in English and Spanish 1:23

At Georgia Brown Elementary in Paso Robles, students learn in English and Spanish
Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses inmate who died in custody at SLO County jail 6:30

Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses inmate who died in custody at SLO County jail

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos