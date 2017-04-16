Local

April 16, 2017

4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, April 17

Art studio activity: Handprint hen and chicks

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paint your hand white and make a handprint for your hen’s body. Add her beak, feet and a wiggly eye. Use your thumb to make her adorable little chicks. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.

Spring Fling: Finding Bones

2 to 4 p.m.

Docents will discuss skeleton preparations and a selection of bones will be available to identify and link with partner bones. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Ages 10 and up. 1 to 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Kenny Taylor

6:30 to 9 p.m.

Pop-folk. Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.

“The Quest for Inspiration” movie showing

7 to 8 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7, $5 museum members. 805-543-8562.

