4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, April 17

Art studio activity: Handprint hen and chicks
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Paint your hand white and make a handprint for your hen’s body. Add her beak, feet and a wiggly eye. Use your thumb to make her adorable little chicks. The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.
Spring Fling: Finding Bones
2 to 4 p.m.
Docents will discuss skeleton preparations and a selection of bones will be available to identify and link with partner bones. Morro Bay Museum of Natural History auditorium. Ages 10 and up. 1 to 2 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Pop-folk. Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
“The Quest for Inspiration” movie showing
7 to 8 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7, $5 museum members. 805-543-8562.
