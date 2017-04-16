Government meetings in SLO County for the week of April 17, 2017

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Review conceptual plans for First Assembly of God Church project at 207 Pilgrim Way; consider amendments to city’s Community Tree Program.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a conditional use permit for Woods Humane Society’s proposed spay and neuter clinic.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Approve a bench and sign near Meadow Creek Open Space in memory of David Fear; public hearing to consider state community development block grant applications.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider authorizing all-way stop signs at the intersection of North River Road and River Oaks Drive. Consider reducing water conservation requirements starting in June.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Levy annual assessment for Pismo Beach Lodging Business Improvement District for fiscal year 2017-18.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Permitting consideration for 1840 Main St. construction of an approximate 1,400 square-foot drive-thru, drive-up restaurant; permitting consideration of construction of a two-story replacement of an existing bathroom and laundry facility at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park (1998 Main St.); removal of proposed multifamily development at 396 Hill St. from Planning Commission agenda.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Consideration of adoption of nondiscrimination in housing ordinance or special election; strategic budget and major city goal work for the 2017-19 financial plan.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider creating a Community Facilities District to pay for services and facilities for future developments in the area.
