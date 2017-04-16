Three small quakes hit the Central Coast on Sunday

Three small earthquakes hit the Central Coast on Sunday morning, according to the U. S. Geological Survey.
The first quake, which was a magnitude 1.7, occurred at 6:51 a.m., approximately 4 miles west of Templeton. Less than an hour later, at 7:45 a.m., a magnitude 2.2 temblor struck about 3.7 miles southwest of San Luis Obispo. The last quake, nearly 14 miles northwest of San Simeon, was a 2.7 magnitude quake and happened about 7:55 a.m.
No damages have been reported from the earthquakes.
