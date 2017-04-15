SLO’s Prado warming center to open ahead of looming rainstorms

The Prado Day Center in San Luis Obispo will open its warming center for those seeking shelter from possible rainstorms Sunday and Monday nights.
Beginning at 4:45 p.m., guests may check in at the center at 43 Prado Road, where they are provided with a hot meal and a place to sleep. Guests may arrive at any time but cannot return if they leave.
Pets are allowed, and smoking is permitted in designated areas of the sobriety-based center.
The warming center closes at 8 a.m., but clients can access regular Prado services starting at 8:30 a.m.
The center is seeking donations for no-cook breakfast foods and other items. Those items include large trash bags, coffee, tea, creamer, sugar, disposable plates, bowls, cup and utensils, breakfast bars, instant noodles, large backpacks and sleeping bags, new socks and warm gloves, rain gear, ponchos and umbrellas.
Anyone with questions about donations should call 805-786-0617. For information on warming center nights of operation, call 805-549-6858.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
