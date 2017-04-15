Hundreds of children hunt for Easter eggs at annual SLO County festivities

As the sun blazed high overhead, some small children just couldn’t wait for the annual “Hippity Hop!” Easter egg hunt to begin. More than once, an enterprising toddler would slip away from the adults and make a break for the eggs — just laying there for the taking — only to be scooped up and carried back behind the caution tape.
When the countdown finally began, the children were ready.
Hundreds of children, ages 8 and younger, showed up on a warm Saturday morning for the annual Easter egg hunt at Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course.
Saturday marked the second time the event was held at the golf course, according to event organizer Dave Setterlund, a San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation events supervisor.
“It was obviously a beautiful day, great turnout, a lot of happy kids,” Setterlund said.
He and many other event organizers scrambled to keep the three separate egg hunts — one for toddlers, another for ages 4 and 5, and a third for ages 6 to 8 — on track. As adults and children gathered and readied, a man dressed as the Easter Bunny posed for pictures and bunny hopped his way around the course to guide families to where they needed to go.
First to hunt were the toddlers, who charged into the field after a brief countdown. At one point, 2-year-old Londyn Porterfield took a break to sit down and savor her basket full of eggs. Nearby, Jasper Gamble, also 2, had similar good luck with his egg-hunting.
The older groups of children started next, and by 11:30 a.m., nearly every egg had been found, though adults and children alike sifted through the grass and trees in search of any remaining holdouts.
The event in San Luis Obispo wasn’t the only one scheduled for Saturday morning. Easter egg hunts took place across the county, including in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Los Osos and Pismo Beach.
