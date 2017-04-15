ATV rider arrested after leading police on pursuit through SLO County

An ATV rider was arrested Friday night after he led police on a pursuit that began in Pismo Beach and ended in San Luis Obispo.
Police identified the rider as 42-year-old Shawn Cahill of Chico. He was charged with felony evading, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Pismo Beach Police Department began to pursue Cahill about 10:57 p.m. near Price and Dolliver streets for reckless driving and numerous vehicle code violations, according to a news release.
Cahill then allegedly accelerated to speeds of 65 mph onto Highway 101, heading north into San Luis Obispo. When he reached Calle Joaquin, police said Cahill ran from the ATV into a field.
The California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo Police Department and the county Sheriff’s Department assisted in taking the man into custody, according to the release.
Cahill was booked into County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
