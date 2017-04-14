Arroyo Grande police continue search for shooting suspects; victim in fair condition

Arroyo Grande police still have few leads on a Thursday morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital, where he remains in fair condition.

The man — police have not yet released his identity — was found shot in the front torso area about 9:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of El Camino Real. Multiple men and women were said to have fled the scene on foot.

Police on Thursday blocked off El Camino Real between Hillcrest Drive and North Oak Park Boulevard, and they looked for suspects using air and ground resources. Arroyo Grande schools were temporarily placed on lockdown while officers conducted their search.

Cmdr. Beau Pryor said Friday that police have no solid leads on any suspects because there are few independent witnesses.

Although officers followed up with the hospitalized victim, he remains heavily medicated and was unable to give many details that would help with the search, Pryor said. Police don’t believe the victim was affiliated with a gang, he said.

“We’ve been following up on some stuff,” he said. “But nothing’s been panning out.”

The man is listed in fair condition, a local hospital spokesman said Friday. The Tribune is not disclosing the name of the hospital at the spokesman’s request because of safety concerns.

Pryor said he hopes to contact Crimestoppers on Monday to offer a reward in exchange for information about the shooting or suspects who may have been involved. Those with tips or knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5100.