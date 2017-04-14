Central Coast activists hope to pressure Trump to release his tax returns

Central Coast activists will join a nationwide movement Saturday to pressure President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Events are scheduled in Morro Bay, Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, coinciding with protests planned in nearly 200 cities across the world.
Attendees in Morro Bay will gather at Driftwood and Morro Avenue at 10 a.m. for a “flash mob” type photo, according to a press release. That photo will then be uploaded to TaxMarch.org and other websites.
Arroyo Grande protesters will meet for an hour beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of East Grand and South Elm streets with signs requesting to see Trump’s tax returns.
In San Luis Obispo, protesters will meet at noon in Laguna Lake Park to stand in formation to spell out “we care” while an aerial photo is taken from a drone, according to the Women’s March SLO website. The image will be shared across social media platforms, according to the website.
President Trump has said multiple times because of an Internal Revenue Service audit, he is unable to release his records. The IRS released a statement that says an audit would not prevent anyone from releasing their own tax information.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
