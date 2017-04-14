20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, April 15

Fundraising pancake breakfast
7 to 11 a.m.
Presented by Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club. Benefits local scholarships. Pismo Beach Cities Lions Club, 190 Cypress St., Pismo Beach. $6, children $4. 805-343-3028.
American Legion breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Veterans Memorial Building, 240 Scott St., Paso Robles. $6, $3 children. 805-239-7370.
Coon Creek Wildflower and Geology Walk
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
David Chipping, Cal Poly professor emeritus in geology and conservation chairman of the California Native Plant Society of San Luis Obispo County, leads easy to moderate, 4-mile hike. Rain cancels. Meet at Coon Creek trail at the south end of Montaña de Oro State Park. Includes lunch and benefits Greenspace. Reservations required. $40. 805-927-2866.
Bring Back the Wildflowers — Help Pull Iceplant
9 to 11 a.m.
Meet at North Windsor Boulevard entrance to ranch. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Bluff Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-239-3928.
Met Live in HD: Mozart’s “Idomeneo”
10 a.m.
Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $22. 805-756-4849.
Guadalupe Walk and Talk
10 to 11 a.m.
Longtime resident Shirley Boydstun, an amateur historian, leads a walk around the historical town of Guadalupe. Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, 1065 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe. Donations accepted. 805-343-2455. www.dunescenter.org/event/guadalupe-walk-and-talk.
Bishops Peak Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring a bag lunch and needlework projects. Grover Beach Community Center, 1230 Trouville Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-773-4832.
Great Blue Herons, Egrets and other birds at the Rookery
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Short talk and walk to the rookery in Morro Bay State Park to observe and learn about birds. Easy walk, 0.25 miles, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes — Paso Robles
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Features celebrity walkers, vendor fair, music and more. Paso Robles Downtown City Park, 1100 Spring St., Paso Robles. $10 to $25. 805-226-5400.
Special showing of three documentaries
Noon to 2 p.m.
The films are “The California Condors of Big Sur” by Tim Huntington, “Of Marshes and Morros” by Simo Nylander, and a preview of a feature length film in production called “When There Once Was Water: A California Story” By Brittany App. Bay Theatre, 464 Morro Bay Blvd, Morro Bay. $10 donation. 805-298-6160.
Art bar
1 to 3 p.m.
Paint masterpieces with the help of local artist Skye Ravy. Includes a glass of wine. Villa San Juliette Winery, 6385 Cross Canyons Road, San Miguel. $40, $30 wine club members. 805-467-0014.
“Andromeda Strain” movie showing
1 to 3 p.m.
Teen and adult. San Miguel Library, 254 13th St., San Miguel. Free. 805-781-4796.
Saturday Live featuring Josh Tarica
1 to 4 p.m.
Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Science of Making Ice Cream
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Learn the science of making ice cream with professor Jim from the Cal Poly mechanical engineering department. Registration required. Ages 11 to 15. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-4796.
Saturday Scientists: Aquatic Insects
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn about the insects that inhabit our local streams and how they are useful as indicators of the health of a creek. Family event, 1 hour. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Amazing Reptile Show
2 to 3 p.m.
Experience the reptile show of E&R Family Reptiles. All ages. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-781-4796.
Family movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Call for title. Popcorn provided. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
“Isn’t She Lovely”
2 and 7 p.m.
Coastal Chamber Youth Ballet performance. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $14 to $18. 805-489-9444.
Pilipino Cultural Night
7 p.m.
Features singing, dancing and a play. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $15. 805-489-9444.
“Crazywise” documentary showing
7:30 p.m.
Wilwand Teas, 7075 Morro Road, Atascadero. Donations accepted. 805-762-4848.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
