Arroyo Grande woman asked for help collecting 1,000 Easter baskets. The response surprised her.

Joy Danley didn’t gather 1,000 Easter baskets for homeless students in South County as she had hoped to — she gathered more than 1,400.
Danley’s “Baskets of Love” Easter basket drive netted 1,431 baskets as of Wednesday, though more were still arriving at Kennedy Club Fitness in Arroyo Grande, she said.
“I am overwhelmed with the generosity and kindness that people displayed in our community for our children,” Danley said. “The baskets were a beautiful sight to see! Everyone was so creative with their baskets.”
One thousand of the baskets will still go to homeless students in the Lucia Mar Unified School District, and the excess will be distributed to homeless shelters in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles, she said.
“I cannot thank our community enough for supporting me in this endeavor of ‘Baskets of Love,’ ” Danley said. “I hope everyone will join me again next year for this great project.”
