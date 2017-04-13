10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, April 14

County Jail tour
10 to 11 a.m.
Must be 18 or older. Space is limited. Registration is required. County Jail, 1585 Kansas Ave., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-788-2778.
Community Good Friday service
Noon to 1 p.m.
Calvary Lutheran Church, 480 Monterey Ave., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8457.
Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition
3 p.m.
Features works created by more than 40 Cuesta College fine arts students. Includes reception, open house, faculty exhibit, awards ceremony, musical performances and tours of arts facilities. Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3202.
“Art + Science” reception
5 to 8 p.m.
Featuring Ardella Swanberg, Don Doubledee and other artists. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Pilipino Cultural Night
7 p.m.
Features singing, dancing and a play. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $15. 805-489-9444.
The Magic of Elliott
7 to 8 p.m.
Magic show. Benefits Cal Poly Triathlon Team. Chumash Auditorium, McPhee University Union, Cal Poly. $5. 805-756-1111.
“Island Earth” film screening
7 to 9 p.m.
Featuring filmmaker and professional surfer Cyrus Sutton. All ages. Chris Burkard Studios, 271 B Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. $10. 805-270-3835.
Grupo Falso Baiano with Choro De Ouro
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Choro group offering window into the history and culture of Brazil. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
Mystical Arts of Tibet
8 p.m.
Multiphonic throat singing and chanting. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $31.20 to $39. 805-756-4849.
Fialta EP release party
10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Indie pop music. With indie folk storyteller Tyson Motsenbocker and alt-rockers Surrogate. SLO Brewing Co., 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-858-8898.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments