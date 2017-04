On Tuesday, the Point San Luis Lighthouse hosted a fourth-grade field trip, which was sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust.

The trust provided a grant for the program so that multiple classrooms throughout San Luis Obispo County can visit the lighthouse each year and learn about local history.

The lighthouse was finished in 1890, the light was lit June 30, 1890, and it “has been lit ever since,” according to Jack San Filippo, program manager.