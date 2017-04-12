2 taken to hospital after car crash on Highway 46

Update, 7 p.m.
The lane that was closed on Highway 46 has been reopened, a CHP dispatcher said.
Original story
A two-vehicle crash that involved seven people on Highway 46 East at Shandon shut down part of the road Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At 6:40 p.m., Cal Fire Capt. Nick Stitzel said the lane would likely be open soon. The crash just west of Highway 41 occurred about 5:30 p.m.
Two people involved in the crash were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with moderate injuries, Stitzel said. The other five people declined transportation.
CHP and Cal Fire responded to the crash, which involved a black Nissan Pathfinder and a gray Toyota Tacoma, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information page.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
