Women’s March SLO to host Syrian refugee vigil

The leaders of Women’s March San Luis Obispo will host a Thursday night vigil for Syrian refugees.
The vigil — which will start at 6 p.m. at Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., in San Luis Obispo — will be held in coordination with “Women for Syria” events happening across the United States, according to a Women’s March news release.
“The Women’s March SLO organizers acknowledge that there are no easy solutions,” the leaders wrote in the release. “But they hope to raise awareness, show compassion and let the administration know that this community supports the immigration of those fleeing from the Syrian conflict.”
Speakers will include Syrian immigrants Riman Alfadel and Mirna Yackoub, refugee camp volunteer Lori Barrow and the Rev. Rod Richards, a minister at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Luis Obispo County.
The organizers encourage attendees to bring signs and Women’s March gear. Postcards will be available for those who want to write to their elected representatives, along with a list of charities and donation jars for those who want to donate to Syrian relief funds.
For more information, visit the Women’s March San Luis Obispo Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WomensMarchSLO.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
Comments