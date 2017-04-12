Local

April 12, 2017 2:43 PM

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, April 13

Tribune staff

Art studio activity: handprint hen and chicks

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum, 1010 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Free with museum admission. 805-545-5874.

Book discussion group

10:30 a.m. to noon.

“A Common Struggle: A Personal Journey Through the Past” by Patrick Kennedy. San Luis Obispo County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-539-9374. www.slolibrary.org.

White’s Point Vistas

11 to 11:45 a.m.

Short, steep walk to view the estuary. Dress for wind/weather. Meet at the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History. Moderate walk, 0.5 mile, 0.75 hour. Rain cancels. No dogs. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Adult coloring club

6 to 8 p.m.

All materials supplied. If you are already an avid colorist, feel free to bring your own projects. Paso Robles City Library, 1000 Spring St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-3870.

“Alice in Wonderland”

7 p.m.

Berg Auditorium, Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-238-5825. www.brownpapertickets.com.

