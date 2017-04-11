Local

April 11, 2017 7:55 PM

Rescue underway for person stuck on cliff near San Simeon Point

By Megan Henney

mhenney@thetribunenews.com

Emergency responders are trying to rescue a person who is stranded on a bluff just north of San Simeon Point on Tuesday afternoon.

It is unknown how the person, who is not injured, got stuck, Cal Fire SLO spokesman Chris Elms said. Cal Fire responded to the scene about 3:15 p.m., he said.

At 4:10 p.m., rescuers had contacted the stranded person and were in the process of setting up a rope rescue system. About 4:55 p.m., Elms said the rescue could take another hour.

Other responding agencies included the Cambria Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch the moment 2 siblings meet after more than 5 decades of searching

Watch the moment 2 siblings meet after more than 5 decades of searching 3:54

Watch the moment 2 siblings meet after more than 5 decades of searching
Cal Poly Open House draws huge crowd during Saturday's showcase event 2:24

Cal Poly Open House draws huge crowd during Saturday's showcase event
Sea otter mom rushes to crying pup in heartwarming moment in Morro Bay 1:17

Sea otter mom rushes to crying pup in heartwarming moment in Morro Bay

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos