Rescue underway for person stuck on cliff near San Simeon Point

Emergency responders are trying to rescue a person who is stranded on a bluff just north of San Simeon Point on Tuesday afternoon.
It is unknown how the person, who is not injured, got stuck, Cal Fire SLO spokesman Chris Elms said. Cal Fire responded to the scene about 3:15 p.m., he said.
At 4:10 p.m., rescuers had contacted the stranded person and were in the process of setting up a rope rescue system. About 4:55 p.m., Elms said the rescue could take another hour.
Other responding agencies included the Cambria Fire Department and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.
Crews responding to cliff rescue north of San Simeon point. Reported non injury. #PointIC more to follow— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 11, 2017
